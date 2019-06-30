Menu
Motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast may be in for lengthy waits after a crash at Beerburrum
Stuart Cumming
Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

Matty Holdsworth
by
30th Jun 2019 11:34 AM

THE Bruce Highway has come to a crawl for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.

Paramedics are on scene for a three-vehicle crash as of 11.02am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported from the nose-to-tail crash.

Queensland Traffic reports one vehicle blocking the right hand lane northbound towards Caloundra.

Lengthy delays are expected with lanes reduced, with at least 15-20 minute delays expected already and that was set to increase as traffic built up.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

