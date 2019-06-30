Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail
THE Bruce Highway has come to a crawl for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.
Paramedics are on scene for a three-vehicle crash as of 11.02am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported from the nose-to-tail crash.
Queensland Traffic reports one vehicle blocking the right hand lane northbound towards Caloundra.
Lengthy delays are expected with lanes reduced, with at least 15-20 minute delays expected already and that was set to increase as traffic built up.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
More to come.