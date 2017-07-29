21°
Buckingham Palace reveals who will open Games

Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 29th Jul 2017 6:12 AM
The Queen won't be opening the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year.
The Queen won't be opening the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year.

PRINCE Charles will officially open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles, the Prince of Wales, will represent the Queen at the opening ceremony in April 2018.

The announcement ended speculation over whether the Queen herself would make the trip, and follows her husband Prince Philip's withdrawal from official engagements announced earlier this year.

"Her Majesty the Queen has asked HRH the Prince of Wales to represent her at the opening of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia," the statement from the palace said.

Charles will open the Games and read out the Queen's message, calling on athletes to come together in the spirit of friendly competition.

The message is contained in the Queen's Baton, which is currently on a 388-day journey across all the nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were formally invited to the Games by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in March.

Charles opened the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi on the Queen's behalf and the Gold Coast Games will be the seventh time he has attended the sporting event.

Charles and Camilla last visit to Queensland was in 2012 when the couple briefly stopped over in Longreach.

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, will also attend the Games in his role as vice patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The trip will be the first official royal visit to the Gold Coast in more than 50 years.

Topics:  buckingham palace commonwealth games 2018 prince philip queen

