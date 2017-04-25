Buddhists bring joy to Tumbulgum

AS THE clean-up continues, Tumbulgum residents have taken some time to reflect on the flood damage with a little help from the Tzu-Chi Foundation.

In a charitable gesture, the Buddhist group offered an empathetic arm of support to the flood- damaged village by providing them with care packages, which included envelopes filled with $500 in cash.

Tumbulgum Community Association president Jenny Kidd said the Tzu-Chi Foundation had contacted her a few days before Good Friday asking whether they could meet with the community.

"They had organised a special event,” Ms Kidd said.

"The villagers got to have some quiet time because they'd spent 12 days knee-deep in mud cleaning up.”

Ms Kidd said the foundation handed out the care packages in a ceremonial way, where villagers lined up and bowed to the Buddhists while receiving the gifts.

"We took the view that when a disaster happens like this, it's as important for those who want to help and give as those that are affected,” she said.

"The villagers felt humbled by the generosity.

"It was uplifting to experience the compassion and generosity.”

Ms Kidd said the money allowed people to regain control of their recovery.

"It gave people flexibility,” she said.

"Everyone has a different need and we can try to, through the resource centre with donations, to marry things up. This donation allowed people to take control.

"There was one lady who came up to see me and said she was able to buy a washing machine.”