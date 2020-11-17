BUDGET BEWDY: Hospital parking stoush sorted for good

LONG awaited confirmation of free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital project has been announced today with the delivery of the NSW budget.

The State Government has been under fire this year from the opposition for failing to put its money where its mouth is.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest made a hospital free-parking election promise in 2019.

However, the announcement of $6 million committed as a down payment for the free carpark in the new $670 million Tweed Valley Hospital has dashed naysayers.

The first step in the total $50 million cost of the car park has backed up Mr Provest and the NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro's promises.

The region's new hospital was a big winner in the budget, with another $72 million committed for 2020/21.

In the health sector the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment had $21 million named for the next stage of the $312 million project.

Mr Provest said the NSW budget's cash splash was designed to stimulate local businesses suffering from the coronavirus downturn as every adult will be eligible to claim up to $100 in four vouchers to spend on dining out or recreation.

"For those who do not have a smart phone to access the Services Australia app you can go to Services Australia offices in person and get paper vouchers. You can also do this for areas which have limited internet and phone service," he said.

The vouchers cannot be used for alcohol.

A new $4.7 million Fire and Rescue station at Kingscliff has been greenlighted with the first stage funded for $1.4 million in this year's budget papers.

The station will be on a new site to the existing one, which was built in 1954.

Today's announcements couple with the $140 million for Kingscliff Public School, Tweed River High School, Kingscliff High School and South Tweed Public School as well as the $20 million commitment for a TAFE college based at Tweed River High School earlier this year.

Residents are yet to find out if much-anticipated shark mitigation funding will include the Tweed electorate after this year's fatal shark attack in Kingscliff.