Budget fails understaffed aged care nurses in Tweed

HELP: Aged Care Nurses Elanor Bilbie and Suzanne Wilson are calling for improved staffing levels in aged care facilities.

TWEED nurses have been left disappointed by the Federal Government's 2018-19 budget, after no extra funding for increasing staff numbers was provided.

While the Coalition did announce plans to introduce an additional 14,000 high-level home care support packages over the next four years, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation's (ANMF) federal secretary Annie Butler said she was disappointed the government hadn't given more resources to increasing staff numbers in nursing homes.

ANMF is launching its national campaign on Saturday, May 12 calling for more staff to be hired in aged care facilities, after data revealed a 400 per cent increase in preventable deaths in aged care homes over the past 13 years

"Our members are pleased the Government has allocated funding into additional home care packages and palliative care services, but they know that this will do nothing to ensure safe and timely care for elderly Australians already in residential care, and those who will need it soon, because the Government has done nothing to ensure that aged care providers are employing enough nurses and carers,” Ms Butler said.

"This chronic staffing crisis has led to dangerous workloads for nurses and carers resulting, too often, in missed care for vulnerable nursing home residents, yet the Government is still not prepared to guarantee safe staffing levels in residential aged care.

"We also know that the only way to guarantee safe staffing levels in aged care is to tie Government funding to the provision of care. And the best way to achieve this is through mandated minimum staff ratios.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was also concerned about the future of aged care after the budget announcement.

"We've still got 100,000 people waiting for in-home care and a lot of people waiting for in-home care locally,” she said.

"They've got to cut residential aged care to pay for it which is worse. They didn't commit any new funding, there was no new money (announced).”

