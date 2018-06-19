Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads
STUDENTS at Kingscliff and Tweed Heads are among the big winners in this year's State Budget, with $1.9 million allocated for major upgrades at four schools and North Coast TAFE.
The funding was announced in Sydney today as NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet delivered the State Budget for the next financial year.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest said in the coming year, the NSW Government will invest more than $1.9 million to progress Stage 2 of the Connected Health Hub at Kingscliff TAFE, and will fund four major upgrades at Tweed River High School, Tweed Heads South Public School, Kingscliff High School and Kingscliff Public School.
These works will provide additional new permanent teaching spaces and upgrade core facilities to address enrolment growth.
Work has already commenced at Pottsville Public School with 13 new classrooms, an administration block and improved library facilities underway.
Mr Provest said families were also winners with parents in NSW eligible for a $100 rebate for all school-aged children to help children learn and experience new activities.
"The new Creative Kids Rebate can be put towards the cost of registration, participation or tuition fees for creative and cultural activities such as music lessons, language classes, coding and digital, visual and performing arts,” Mr Provest said.
"From January 1, 2019, parents of school-aged children will be able to access both the $100 Active Kids Rebate and the $100 Creative Kids Rebate each year for every school-aged child.
"Almost $200 million has been allocated to extend NSW Government subsidies to all three-year-olds who are enrolled in community preschools from January 1, 2019. This will provide an average saving of $825 a year for families.”
This budget also provides:
- An additional 900 full time teachers will be rolled out in schools across the state
- An extra 950 nurses and midwives, 300 doctors and 120 allied health workers
- 750 paramedics and ambulance call centre staff
- More than $3 billion to support people with disability in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
- Investments of $8.8 million to ensure communities are more accessible and inclusive for seniors.
- People living with mental illness, their families and carers will benefit from a record investment of $2.1 billion in mental health services
- Those at risk of homelessness and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault will be better protected and supported with a $6.8 billion investment in the FACS cluster that will help them improve their lives and build their future.
- More than $1.1 million dollars for upgrades to Tweed cycle paths and boardwalks