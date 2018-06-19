Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will bring down the NSW State Budget today, with funding for school upgrades a highlight for the Tweed.

STUDENTS at Kingscliff and Tweed Heads are among the big winners in this year's State Budget, with $1.9 million allocated for major upgrades at four schools and North Coast TAFE.

The funding was announced in Sydney today as NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet delivered the State Budget for the next financial year.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said in the coming year, the NSW Government will invest more than $1.9 million to progress Stage 2 of the Connected Health Hub at Kingscliff TAFE, and will fund four major upgrades at Tweed River High School, Tweed Heads South Public School, Kingscliff High School and Kingscliff Public School.

These works will provide additional new permanent teaching spaces and upgrade core facilities to address enrolment growth.

Work has already commenced at Pottsville Public School with 13 new classrooms, an administration block and improved library facilities underway.

Mr Provest said families were also winners with parents in NSW eligible for a $100 rebate for all school-aged children to help children learn and experience new activities.

"The new Creative Kids Rebate can be put towards the cost of registration, participation or tuition fees for creative and cultural activities such as music lessons, language classes, coding and digital, visual and performing arts,” Mr Provest said.

"From January 1, 2019, parents of school-aged children will be able to access both the $100 Active Kids Rebate and the $100 Creative Kids Rebate each year for every school-aged child.

"Almost $200 million has been allocated to extend NSW Government subsidies to all three-year-olds who are enrolled in community preschools from January 1, 2019. This will provide an average saving of $825 a year for families.”

