Budget misses those struggling

THE FEDERAL budget has not address key issues for those who are struggling with poverty, according to the CEO of the NSW St Vincent de Paul Society.

Jack de Groot said he was disappointed the budget did not focus on the rising housing costs and income-support payments for those below the poverty-level.

"We are disappointed this Budget neglects the urgent need for a comprehensive and long-term solution to the problems of homelessness and housing for low-income earners including a much needed increased investment in social housing,” Mr de Groot said.

"Homelessness in Australia continues to rise and we know that on any given night in this country there are more than 116,000 people who have no permanent home.”

He said one area which was critical and needed to be addressed by the government was around the Newstart allowance.

"Our economy is strong yet too many families still struggle to meet the costs of even their most basic needs,” he said.

"Raising Newstart would help to reduce the poverty gap and enable people to live in dignity.”