Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The CFMEU has slammed building company Hansen Yuncken after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident at a USC construction site. Photo: Contributed
The CFMEU has slammed building company Hansen Yuncken after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident at a USC construction site. Photo: Contributed
News

Builder slammed after leg ‘mutilated’ on USC site

Ashley Carter
6th Nov 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE health and safety officers are investigating after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in an incident at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Petrie campus construction site.

The CFMEU issued a statement this morning slamming builder Hansen Yuncken after what the union said was an "appalling disregard for the safety of its workforce".

On Monday, the worker was hospitalised with a "badly mutilated leg" after the incident at the construction site.

A non-disturbance notice that was issued on Monday has since been lifted and works on the project are continuing, according to the builder.

According to the CFMEU, inspectors have also issued a range or enforcement notices ordering the contractor on the site to rectify serious safety breaches.

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar claimed the incident came after a series of safety breaches by the builder.

A Hansen Yuncken representative confirmed the driver sustained severe lacerations while pallets were being unloaded off a truck on Monday. 

"We are currently working with the relevant authorities to commence a thorough investigation into the course of the incident," the representative said.

"Hansen Yuncken is committed to creating a safe work culture and as a company, have stringent safety processes and workplace procedures in place that are accredited by the Federal Safety Commission under the Australian Government WHS accreditation scheme and third party certified to Australian Standards."

The University of the Sunshine Coast declined to comment.

cfmeu editors picks petrie university of the sunshine coast workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Murwillumbah races

        premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Murwillumbah races

        Fashion & Beauty Melbourne Cup Day is much more than the races at tracks across Australia

        IN COURT: 34 people to face charges in Tweed court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people to face charges in Tweed court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        premium_icon Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        Health Pooches like Molly are boosting the health of aged care residents.

        Truck driver caught working 18 hours in 24 hours

        premium_icon Truck driver caught working 18 hours in 24 hours

        Crime A truck driver has faced court for driving nearly 18 hours from Goondiwindi to...