Menu
Login
News

Builder was proud of his last major project

BUILDING LOST: The Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre was gutted by fire recently.
BUILDING LOST: The Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre was gutted by fire recently. Scott Davis
Liana Turner
by

IT WAS a special building, and the result was something of which Murwillumbah builder Bob "Dagger” Haigh was proud.

Mr Haigh died in November last year, just nine months after the centre - which burnt down last Friday morning - was officially opened.

Lorna Haigh said her late husband had been proud of the building, and hoped those responsible for the fire would be brought to justice.

"That was his last big job before he left us,” she said.

Mrs Haigh said she could not understand how someone could intentionally cause the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

"I just hope and pray that they catch the culprits and that they're severely punished,” she said.

"They should have to pay for the replacement.”

Mr Haigh had been a master builder for some 58 years, with his work dotted across the region.

The couple's company, Haigh's Constructions, won the 2016 Master Builders Association of NSW Excellence in Regional Building Award for the tennis club.

Mrs Haigh said it had left a strong legacy for his long career, which came to a sudden halt when he died from a stroke while on the Gold Coast last year.

But she said the fire, which gutted the building shortly before 4am last Friday, was a blight on that legacy.

"He was very proud of it,” she said.

"It was a beautiful building... and that was his last big project before he left this Earth.”

Mrs Haigh said his skills had been put to good use on the project.

"It was an architectural design and apparently the roof was challenging to build,” she said.

Tweed Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Young players bounce back after club blaze

Young players bounce back after club blaze

Terranora players have been back on the courts with a spirit that belies the devastation of last week's club fire

How your mind controls digestion

News

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

Health authorities warn of deadly disease risk

HEALTH WARNING: Humans should avoid contact with bat feceas

Bat breeding season raises health alarm.

Council plans to create better drainage for Mur'bah CBD

FLOOD DISASTER: Murwillumbah's flood clean up took several weeks to complete after the March floods.

The study closes on Saturday, November 18.

Local Partners