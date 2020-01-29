Timeline for $2M floodproofing upgrade

A resident surveys the flood water, which had cut the road off through to Uki in 2013. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

WORK has begun to upgrade the Uki Water Treatment Plant to not only make the facility more flood resilient but to also improve the quality of the treated water.

Tweed Shire Council contractors have turned the soil on the $2 million upgrade after the treatment plant was badly damaged in the March 2017 flood.

The 12-month project was partly funded by the State Government, which kicked in $325,000 under its Safe and Secure Water Program.

Works will aim to proof against events like the 2017 disaster when flood water reached the floor level of the existing elevated building.

A second elevated building will be constructed using flood-resilient materials to house improved water treatment equipment, including a new membrane filtration system, UV disinfection system, chemical dosing system, switchboard and control system.

Uki Water Treatment Plant after the 2013 floods.

The new building will have sound treatments installed to dampen noise during operating hours.

Four new tanks will be installed on site and a new perimeter fence constructed along part of the western boundary.

The upgrade will reduce drinking water production costs and increase the plant's treatment capacity.