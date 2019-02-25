Menu
Login
Breaking

Building site workers trapped in four-metre deep trench

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Feb 2019 2:25 PM

TWO people are trapped in a four-metre deep trench that collapsed at a building site in Melbourne.

A major rescue operation is under way to free the pair, after the trench caved in at the site on High Street in Epping about midday.

They are both in a stable condition, a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said.

Twenty-four firefighters are at the scene helping rescue the trapped workers. Police are also at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News
24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News

 

The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.
The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.
editors picks melbourne safety work site accident

Top Stories

    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Politics Tweed MP says Labor campaign "an absolute insult”.

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:09 PM
    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Politics Mr Daley pledged there would be one midwife to every three mothers

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Politics Tweed chamber "ecstatic” over light rail benefits for small business

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:36 PM
    Greens back Provest's light rail announcement

    Greens back Provest's light rail announcement

    Politics Bill Fenelon said he wanted to see the rail network extended

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:26 PM