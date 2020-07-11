Oddly large trouser bulge lands bloke in hot water with cops

A man convicted of trying to smuggle more than 100g of meth into Darwin in his undies has been sentenced to four years in jail

Antonio Domenico Scarfo, 50, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of supplying a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

The court heard Scarfo was nabbed by police after getting off a Jetstar flight from Adelaide to Darwin with a ticket under the false name 'Mario George' in February.

He was searched by police who found the two bags of meth, hidden in socks and put down his underpants, after discovering an "irregular bulge" near Scarfo's groin.

He was arrested and has been in custody since.

Scarfo's lawyer Shane McMaster told the court his client had been addicted to meth for around a decade and did the courier job to pay off $5000 of his $35000 drug debt.

Mr McMaster said it came after Scarfo was abducted by associates of his drug supplier who seriously assaulted and stabbed him.

"He says these people are threatening him and his mother."

"His thinking at the time was this, 'I will do this one off run, it will buy me some time."

The court heard Scarfo wrote an apology letter for his role in bringing meth into the Territory for Justice Judith Kelly's consideration.

However, Justice Kelly said she did not accept he was remorseful for his offending.

"He's (Scarfo) known for years how awful it (meth) is, how it takes away your self-respect, your freedom to take away your ability to make rational decisions," she said.

He was sentenced to four years' prison with a non-parole period of two years and 10 months.

