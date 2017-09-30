24°
News

'Bulky' crime a burden for Tweed officers

BIG JOB: Police during raid on a Tweed Heads South business in June this year.
BIG JOB: Police during raid on a Tweed Heads South business in June this year. Michael Batterham

The incident comes as police face an influx of resource-intensive crime, cross-border dealings and other complexities that have place the command under immense pressure.

between a spate of resource-intensive crime and cross-border dealings, police faced many complexities which weren't as severe in other regions.

"we'll get a number of police but I don't know how many.

"A lot of the crime in our Local Area Command is resource-intensive, bulky crime,” the officer said.

"We've got a lot of crime here that goes untouched, because we just can't spend the time on it.”

He said this involved a range of crime categories, including drug distribution, serious violent attacks and a significant level of crime displacement from the Gold Coast.

"We have a lot of mid-level organised crime that our police just can't address because it takes months and months to work up (an investigation),” he said.

"We always get crime displacement. (both ways).

"The important thins is the police aren't winging about that time, we have to have the numbers to deal with it.

He said the pressure his command was under overshadowed the passion and motivation behind most officers' choice of career.

"Most of us join the cops to do the right thing by the community,” he said.

"We want to keep people safe.

"Most of us live in the community where we work and we want to keep it safe.”

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said he had "complete confidence the NSW Police Commissioner (Mick Fuller) will make the right decision for the future of staffing in Tweed/Byron”.

Supt Starling has delayed the community open day at the new Tweed Heads police headquarters until February next year, citing the busy summer months ahead.

Tweed Daily News
See opulent Oman by 4WD

See opulent Oman by 4WD

A sea of endless sand dunes transforms into opportunity

Students speak out as video nabs 100k views

A group of Kingscliff High School students lead by Rueben Baartz, have created a powerful music video inspired by their Aboriginal Culture and its since gone viral with more then 85000 views.

Kingscliff students had no idea their video clip would get this big

Murwillumbah Show rings in a new era

Jordan Simkins and Madison Wyborn enjoying a ride at the Murwillumbah show.

A gate fee will be introduced this year.

COOL IT: Temps to fall across Qld and NSW this weekend

Some of us may need to actually rug up this weekend.

Local Partners