'Bulky' crime a burden for Tweed officers

BIG JOB: Police during raid on a Tweed Heads South business in June this year.

BIG JOB: Police during raid on a Tweed Heads South business in June this year. Michael Batterham

The incident comes as police face an influx of resource-intensive crime, cross-border dealings and other complexities that have place the command under immense pressure.

between a spate of resource-intensive crime and cross-border dealings, police faced many complexities which weren't as severe in other regions.

"we'll get a number of police but I don't know how many.

"A lot of the crime in our Local Area Command is resource-intensive, bulky crime,” the officer said.

"We've got a lot of crime here that goes untouched, because we just can't spend the time on it.”

He said this involved a range of crime categories, including drug distribution, serious violent attacks and a significant level of crime displacement from the Gold Coast.

"We have a lot of mid-level organised crime that our police just can't address because it takes months and months to work up (an investigation),” he said.

"We always get crime displacement. (both ways).

"The important thins is the police aren't winging about that time, we have to have the numbers to deal with it.

He said the pressure his command was under overshadowed the passion and motivation behind most officers' choice of career.

"Most of us join the cops to do the right thing by the community,” he said.

"We want to keep people safe.

"Most of us live in the community where we work and we want to keep it safe.”

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said he had "complete confidence the NSW Police Commissioner (Mick Fuller) will make the right decision for the future of staffing in Tweed/Byron”.

Supt Starling has delayed the community open day at the new Tweed Heads police headquarters until February next year, citing the busy summer months ahead.