Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shark swimming close to underwater camera in blue water
A shark swimming close to underwater camera in blue water
News

Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

by Luke Mortimer
9th Jul 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A bull shark has been detected off a beach in the Tweed this afternoon. But it's not the first time today with the creature appearing to hang around for a few hours.

The tagged shark of an unknown size was located by a NSW Government acoustic receiver at 3.08pm.

However, alerts by the NSW Department of Primary Industries indicated a tagged shark, likely the same animal, was first detected off Kingscliff about 2.20pm.

Kingscliff Beach Australia.
Kingscliff Beach Australia.

THE SHARK PICTURE DIVIDING THE INTERNET

Life savers have not been patrolling the beach today, but a drone has been used in recent days, according to a spokesman for Surf Life Saving NSW.

The detection comes during the NSW Government's SMART drum line trials at northern NSW beaches including Ballina, Boulders Beach, Evans Head, Lennox Head, Lighthouse Beach, Sharpes Beach and South Ballina Beach.

 

Bull sharks have been known to grow up to 3.5m in length.
Bull sharks have been known to grow up to 3.5m in length.

A total of 23 sharks were caught on the lines between February 1 and April 30.

Most were tiger sharks, but a shortfin mako, dusky whaler, white shark, blacktip and bull shark were also snagged.

The largest was a 3.1m white shark.

More Stories

beacon kingscliffe beach shark smart drum line trials tweed

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    News IT’s the largest attraction of its kind in Australia and it could to be rebuilt right here. Get your first look at our newest tourist attraction.

    • 9th Jul 2019 4:16 PM
    Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    premium_icon Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    Politics "Nothing short of a full independent inquiry is needed.”

    What is in the council's Tweed Valley Hospital legal advice?

    premium_icon What is in the council's Tweed Valley Hospital legal advice?

    Council News Residents can now view the legal advice at Murwillumbah

    Postman headbutted six times during ice-fuelled attack

    premium_icon Postman headbutted six times during ice-fuelled attack

    Crime Northern Rivers man shocked to learn of his own behaviour