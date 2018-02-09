Bulldozed sand dunes spark uproar

MONSTROSITY: Sand dunes at Greenmount Beach are flattened to create beach volleyball courts for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

COOLANGATTA-TWEED residents are calling for an explanation from authorities, upset they were not informed about planned dune works at Greenmount this week.

Gold Coast City Council workers began bulldozing the sand dunes fronting Greenmount Beach Surf Life Saving Club on Monday, with sand moved north to Coolangatta Beach to create beach volleyball practice courts ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Save Greenmount Beach Group spokesman Don Gordon said many residents were extremely angry the works had been carried out with no notification about the project, which is costing about $48,000.

"It's crazy. It took about 15years to build (sand) up there and now they're gone, just to get sand up to Coolangatta," Mr Gordon said.

"It's disappointing that the sand dunes are gone. No one knew about it, they came in the night and started removing the sand."

While the works have now finished, Mr Gordon said fences had been erected around the dunes, prohibiting beach access from the surf club entrance.

"They're hoping the sand dunes will grow back overnight - what bullsh--," Mr Gordon said.

"It happened by nature and then they flattened it out in no time. The surf club and the public can't use that part of the beach now because they're hoping nature would fix (the dunes) overnight."

A Gold Coast council spokesperson said "improvement works" to the beach at Coolangatta included reprofiling and levelling of the dunes and preparing the sand bed for the Games' practice volleyball courts.

"It involves moving 2000cubic metres of sand from Greenmount to Coolangatta," he said.

"The works will be completed within a fortnight. The city has the appropriate State Government permits to carry out this work.

"Where vegetation is being disturbed, dune restoration/ replanting works will be undertaken to re-establish the dune system. Similar re-profiling and replanting works were undertaken by the city in 2005 as part of beach management responsibilities."

Mayor Tom Tate said while the decision to use Greenmount sand for the practice courts was made by GOLDOC, the council would make sure the dunes were returned to their original state.

Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey called on authorities to apologise, saying she was "genuinely concerned" at the lack of communication.

PROTEST

What: Save Greenmount Beach Group is protesting against the dune works and the proposed over-development of the southern Gold Coast

When: Saturday, February 10 at 10am (Qld)

Where: Greenmount Beach