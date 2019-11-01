Bullets right at home against NBL big guns

Bullets sharpshooter Cam Gliddon says there is no better time, no better place and no better opponent for Brisbane on Friday night.

The Bullets will host reigning NBL champion Perth at Nissan Arena and the teams will take contrasting form into the rematch from last season's semi-final series.

Brisbane (2-3) have lost their last three matches while the Wildcats (5-1) have brought a three-game winning streak with them from across the Nullarbor.

The Bullets need Nathan Sobey to fire up against the Wildcats.

The Bullets have not played in Brisbane since their round two victory over Cairns in the 'Sunshine Stoush' on October 11.

Boomers guard Gliddon said there was certainly no sense of panic in the Bullets camp amid the losing streak.

"I actually think it's great that we are playing Perth,'' Gliddon said.

"They are one of the best teams in the league and if we want to make a statement, it's now. The boys are really looking forward to it. It's been a pretty good week at practice, really physical.

"Losing three in a row obviously isn't great but we were on the road for those three games and it's great to finally be back at home in front of our fans.

"We are a very different team this year in terms of the way we go about it. We are trying to find out what we can do to help the team and that process has probably taken a bit longer than we may have thought but we'll get there.''

Matthew Hodgson and the Bullets have plenty to ponder ahead of the big game.

Gliddon said the key focus for Brisbane had been rebounding and denying Perth second-chance shots.

"They are monsters on the boards so we have to start taking care of the defensive glass,'' he said.

"In the last few games, we've scored enough points to win but we haven't been able to stop the other team from scoring.

"We really need to get after those rebounds and only give them one shot at it. They make sure they convert when they get offensive boards, they don't throw it away. It's one of the reasons that they are so tough.''

Live stream selected games of the 2019/20 NBL Season with ESPN on KAYO with your TV, Mobile, Tablet or Laptop. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

