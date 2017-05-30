Bums on seats paving way for patient care

TAKE A SEAT: The Tweed Unlimited Arts members from Pioneer Parade, Banora Point. From left: Lyn McGrath, Rosemary Upton, Joanne Cutler, Marilyn Scotts, Jo Buckley, Bev McNamarra, Robert Stephen, Bruce Moore and Bev Hutchinson.

FUNKY chairs painted by members of the team at Tweed Unlimited Arts at Banora Point will be auctioned off with all money raised to go to care for the dying at Tweed Palliative Support.

A special morning tea will be hosted on Friday to give interested members of the public a chance to view the special hand-painted chairs.

TUA president Karen Lockhart said the seats would be on display this week before their sale at the end of June.

"At TUA we are lucky enough to have a wonderful facility for members of the community to use, as well as many talented members, participating in many form of art and crafts,” Ms Lockhart said.

"It is one of our goals to share our good fortune when possible and give back in some small way and we have chosen to assist Wedgetail Palliative Support. This facility was started by local people in our community and serves to assist families and individuals when in need.

"Our artists are a very talented group, and the Friday Studio group have taken on this challenge, turning plain and ordinary into one-off originals.”

Ms Lockhart said the chairs would be perfect for any coffee shops, restaurants, cafes or offices looking to spruce up their decor.

About 25 unique seats, all individually painted, will be auctioned off at the TUA's Art and Craft Fair on June 24-25.

* Visit Tweed Unlimited Arts at Pioneer Pde, Banora Point, from 10.30am on Friday, June 2 for morning tea. For more information, phone 07 5524 6223.