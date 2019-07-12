Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

A BUNDABERG doctor who previously worked for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has appeared in court charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Dr Rajdeep Singh Sandhu appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford a brief of evidence was still being prepared for the case.

A search and examination of Dr Sandhu's computer was also unfinished, the court heard.

Dr Sandhu claimed that his arrest and search of his computer was "unlawful" and asked Mr Woodford to have his arrest "discontinued".

Mr Woodford explained to Dr Sandhu he would be able to have his defence heard when he next returned to court and entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Dr Sandhu then tried to appeal to Mr Woodford to "relax" his bail conditions.

One condition is that Dr Sandhu report to the Bundaberg Police Station once a week.

Dr Sandhu asked if he could only report once a fortnight, but gave no reason why.

But Sgt Burgess shut down Dr Sandhu's request on the basis that the alleged offences were "serious".

"There's reasons police would like to keep tabs on Mr Sandhu," Sgt Burgess said.

Mr Woodford said Dr Sandhu had to report every Monday to Bundaberg Police Station.

A WBHHS spokeswoman confirmed Dr Sandhu had been employed as a staff psychiatrist for the Adult Mental Health Service in Bundaberg.

"He has not worked in a WBHHS facility since September 2018, when he tendered his resignation," the spokeswoman said.

"WBHHS is aware of the nature but not the detail of the charges, which arose after his employment ceased."

Dr Sandhu will reappear in court on September 5.