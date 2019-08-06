Menu
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed
Bundy councillor shares protest pics from Hong Kong

6th Aug 2019 3:05 PM
BUNDABERG councillor Helen Blackburn has taken these amazing photographs of people protesting peacefully in Hong Kong.

Council's governance and sport and recreation portfolio spokeswoman shared the images to her social media account from the Asian financial hub which has been in a state of political crisis since anti-government protests began on June 9, when the government attempted to pass a law allowing for criminal extradition to mainland China.

CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed

Cr Blackburn posted the images about 8pm yesterday (Bundaberg time). She was expected to leave Hong Kong today.

It's understood Cr Blackburn has been on a personal break.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that is now a special administrative region of China.

china cr helen blackburn extradition hong kong protests
