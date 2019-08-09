Dad's drunken assault leaves man unconscious

A YOUNG father has been left "extremely ashamed" because of his drunken assault on an innocent man, which caused bleeding to the victim's head and cuts to his mouth.

Chad Edward Tombs, 25, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm and drunk and disorderly in licenced premises charges.

The court heard on June 20, Tombs had been drinking with mates at the Criterion Hotel in Dalby.

But when a friend "urinated under the bar table", management tried to make the group of four leave.

When leaving, one of the men grabbed the manager in a choke-hold and when staff tried to assist, they were met with aggression from Tombs' friends, and a fight spilled out onto the street.

A stranger tried to apprehend the man gripping the hotel manager, and was punched by Tombs, who had come in from the side.

The man extended his hands out to say he didn't want to fight, but Tombs straddled him and knocked him unconscious.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said his client, who had been so intoxicated he couldn't remember key facts of the event, wanted to "rescue" his friend.

"He was extremely ashamed of what he did," Mr Dodd said.

Mr Dodd said when Tombs found out the victim had lost consciousness, "the colour had went from his face".

"It was a bad decision fuelled by alcohol and out of character for him."

The victim sustained cuts to the face, bruising and swelling to the right and rear of his head.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan condemned alcohol-fuelled violence, but acknowledged Tombs' character references.

Ms Hartigan said the only thing keeping Tombs from serving a period of actual imprisonment was his lack of history and no indication of whether or not the victim had been left with ongoing disabilities after the assault.

Tombs was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the victim.

Convictions were recorded.