Bundy musician finding new ways to reach a crowd

WHILE live entertainment across the nation is being cancelled, Bundaberg musician Phoebe Jay is taking her music live on Facebook to stay connected to her fans.

Every Monday from 8pm, Phoebe is set to sing and chat with fans for about 40 minutes to keep music alive in what's been dubbed Phoebe Jay's Manic Monday.

"Times are hard and it looks like the only thing left is going live using online social media with hope that you can sell a CD or your audience will tip you using the virtual tip jar," she said.

"Artists entertaining all over Australia are set to lose their income for three to six months and there is no safety net for independent businesses like musicians.

"Not like we can use sick or holiday leave to make ends meet."

Phoebe said the knock on effect was amazing with people working in pubs, clubs, events, festivals, markets, sound, stage set to be impacted.

"I was at a live gig a couple of weeks ago and watch an amazing local artists with a awesome local crowd and his wife and two very young kids where in the crowd supporting him as he supports them," she said.

"What happens to him and his family now? Local sound and stage business once flat out employing a load of people is now dead in the water with only bills mounting each day with no way to turn a dollar. What happens to them now?

"Sad times for live music with no help in sight.

"Just keep the music going I guess."

For more information or to watch her Facebook live performance, head to her Facebook page.