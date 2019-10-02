Menu
Chief Distiller and Award Winning Rum Maker Sarah Watson preparing Small Batch Rum at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Bundy Rum’s owner named best in world for gender equality

2nd Oct 2019 11:52 AM
DIAGEO, one of the world's leading drinks producers and parent company of iconic Queensland brand Bundaberg Rum, has been ranked as the number one business globally for gender equality.

The ranking came in the Equileap 2019 Global Gender Equality Report released today in the UK.

Diageo has improved its global ranking from 11th in the 2018 Equileap report.

The Equileap report is an in-depth, cross-sector analysis of gender equality in 3519 companies in 23 developed economies, representing 98 million employees.

Equileap ranks businesses based on 19 gender equality criteria, including gender balance across the workforce, the gender pay gap, paid parental leave and anti-sexual harassment policies.

Diageo Australia managing director David Smith said it was the company's responsibility to keep moving the dial towards gender parity.

"We've made huge strides in this space over the last couple of years, most recently with our updated family leave policy, the most progressive policy in the Australian corporate sector," Mr Smith said.

"We won't be resting on our laurels, there's still so much that needs to be done in this space across society."

Acknowledgements in the report include:

• Currently 44 per cent of Diageo's board are women, and the company is working towards a senior leadership team of 40 per cent women by 2025.

• Diageo's global parental leave policy that means all Australian employees are eligible to take 26 weeks paid family leave regardless of gender, carer status or length of service.

• Diageo's signatory of the United Nations' Women's Empowerment Principles, committing to seven values-led approaches to support women in the workplace, marketplace and community.

bundaberg rum diageo gender equality
Bundaberg News Mail

