Burleigh Bears down Tweed Seagulls

Jasmin Kemp takes a hit-up for the Bears against Tweed at Piggabeen Sports Complex. Picture: Richard Gosling

Jasmin Kemp takes a hit-up for the Bears against Tweed at Piggabeen Sports Complex. Picture: Richard Gosling

A DOMINANT first-half display has ensured Burleigh have squared the ledger against Tweed in the South East Queensland women's rugby league division one competition.

Tweed took the honours in the first ever meeting between the sides back in Round 4 with a shock 22-18 upset win.

This time, however, the Bears were outstanding at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Saturday, racing to a 30-0 halftime lead before the Seagulls dug deep to keep the final scoreline to 30-6.

The match drew to an early close after in-form Tweed player Kahlia Walsh suffered a dislocated hip late in the second half.

Bears forwards Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Jasmin Kemp continued their excellent form but it is the recent return of playmaker Zahara Temara from injury that is really helping things click for the four-time defending champions.

"Now that we have got Zee back in the halves, she is starting to really get some punch in that backline and her kicking game as well comes back into it so she makes a big difference for us," Burleigh coach Tahnee Norris said.

It's not just the familiar faces who are doing the job, with rookie winger Eseta Fangaloka impressing again.

"She just makes metres every time she runs," Norris said.

"She has some really good carries coming off the back of a kick, or just scooting from dummy-half, she is making metres every single time. She has been really strong for us."

The 21-year-old joined the Bears from Queensland's Super W program this year, as did NSW Origin prop Millie Boyle.

"(Fangaloka) didn't actually get much game time and just wanted to try something different," Norris said.

"She had never played a game of league before so it has taken a few weeks for her to actually get the gist of it all and now she has just been playing outstanding football for us."

Next up for Burleigh is first-placed Wests Brisbane at Pizzey Park, while Tweed will face Brothers Ipswich away.