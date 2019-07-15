Burleigh Bears thrash Tweed Seagulls

Kurtis Rowe goes on the attack for Burleigh.

Kurtis Rowe goes on the attack for Burleigh. Mike Batterham

TWEED coach Ben Woolf admits his team were "schooled" as Burleigh continued their dominance in the Gold Coast's Intrust Super Cup derby.

The Bears were far too good at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Sunday, running away 42-6 winners to condemn the Seagulls to a fifth straight loss.

It was all one-way traffic as the visitors piled on eight tries to one, with Sam Coster and bullocking centre Sami Sauiluma both notching doubles.

"Winning by a lot of points wasn't important, it was our attitude in defence and to be physical so that was pleasing and obviously we have got to keep building off that," said Bears coach Jimmy Lenihan.

The victory comes after two underwhelming performances in tight wins over Ipswich and Souths Logan.

Luke Page scores a try. Mike Batterham

Burleigh are second on the ladder with an impressive 14-3 record and will travel to Ingham next weekend to play Townsville in Country Round before having a bye.

For Tweed, they remain two games clear inside the top eight but now desperately need to wrestle back momentum if they are to make a dent in finals.

"They were obviously good but we weren't good enough. We didn't control the ball well enough," Woolf said.

"We have just got to find some confidence and win some games.

"We have been OK. That performance today obviously wasn't but before that we had been doing a good job in some areas.

"We probably got schooled a little bit so we have got to improve.

"We have just got to play better footy. If we do that, we'll win some games and hopefully get into the eight.

"That's what we need to be aiming for."

Woolf agreed that the club's senior players must take it upon themselves to lead the way in arresting the slump.

Burleigh led 14-0 at halftime but relentlessly put the foot down with a nine-minute burst that netted three tries after the break.

Leilani Latu crashed over from short range to get Tweed on the board in the 68th minute.