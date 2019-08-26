Burleigh brave in loss to Sunshine Coast, Tweed topples Souths Logan

THE Burleigh Bears have fallen just short of securing an upset win over Intrust Super Cup leaders Sunshine Coast and a spot in the top two on the ladder.

The Bears took it to a team who will be crowned minor premiers next week, pushing them until the final minute of the Round 22 20-14 loss at Pizzey Park.

Burleigh coach Jim Lenihan said it was a gallant effort by his team who lost Jack Buchanan (ankle) in the sixth minute, Jeff Lynch (knee) in the first minute of the second half and winger Troy Leo (knee) in the 60th minute.

It left the Bears with just one on the bench in the final 20 minutes.

“I was really proud of our effort, especially when we only had one left on the bench in the second half,” Lenihan said.

“We copped a lot of injuries, especially to middle forwards. Our ability to hang in tough and play the way we did against quality opposition in a game that had semi-final sort of feel to it, I’m really proud of the boys effort.

“We had some really tired boys out there who kept digging in.”

Lenihan said they will need to wait for scans to discover the extent of the injuries but believed all were fairly significant.

Burleigh trailed 12-4 at half time, conceding the first two tries of the game before Leo put them on the board in the 33rd minute.

Tyronne Roberts-Davis crossed either side of halftime, with his try in the 68th minute putting the side within reach of drawing level.

But it wasn’t to be as Burleigh turn their focus towards their Round 22 clash against Central Queensland Capras.

Meanwhile, the Tweed Seagulls beat Souths Logan Magpies 18-6 at Davies Park to retain sixth position on the ladder.

The Seagulls were out of the blocks early, as they were the week before, scoring three tries in the opening half an hour.

Tweed took an 18-6 lead into halftime, but that was reduced to a six-point lead early in the second period.

A pair of tries to Talor Walters settled the visitors down, who eventually ran away with the game I nthe second half.

The 42-20 victory was Tweed’s third in a rown, and fourth in five games.

The Seagulls will play the Northern Pride at Piggabeen Sports Complex this Saturday.