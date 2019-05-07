Burleigh event ignites big week in surf world

IT'S a big week with the Gold Coast Open having commenced at Burleigh Point on Tuesday.

Formerly known as the Burleigh Pro, the World Qualifying Series event has this year been upgraded by the World Surf League with 1500 points now on offer for both men and women.

A Pro Junior competition for boys and girls has also been added to the six-day event with finals scheduled for Sunday, May 12.

Other activities planned for the event include yoga, skateboarding and live music and it has the full support of Queensland's tourism industry development minister Kate Jones who said the Gold Coast is renowned for its surf breaks and beach lifestyle.

"Burleigh is a wonderful home for this event, and the name change will bring the global appeal of one of Australia's most recognisable tourism destinations with it,” Ms Jones said.

A massive yoga sunrise session has been planned on the Sunday morning on Burleigh Hill. This could be the perfect way for mums to start Mother's Day, watching the sun come up from their yoga mats at the famous headland.

SURF World Surf Museum at Currumbin will host its third function of the year on Saturday, May 11.

After record crowds attended the Women in the Waves event in March and Ian 'Kanga; Cairns's book signing in April, well-known Gold Coast author Tim Baker is unveiling his latest book on the story of Rip Curl.

The Victorian-based surfing conglomerate, which started as a backyard operation 50 years ago at Torquay, rose to international prominence as a leading brand in wetsuits and surfing accessories.

The Rip Curl story is vast and colourful and includes many great champions of the sport. Legendary names like Wayne Lynch, Nat Young, Michael Peterson, Rabbit Bartholomew, Cheyne Horan, Tom Carroll, Tom Curren, Pam Burridge, Steph Gilmore and Mick Fanning to name but a few.

Current world champion Gabriel Medina has continued the high calibre of Rip Curl team riders which are no longer just surfers but also include others from sports like snowboarding and skateboarding.

Perhaps 'the Curls' most successful campaign has been The Search.

It was a stroke of surf marketing genius to pay and film professional surfers travelling to exotic locations all over the world in pursuit of perfect uncrowded waves - akin to every surfer's dream-.

North End Boardriders club member Luke Hynd is the latest Gold Coast star of The Search adventures.

Rip Curl co-owner Doug Warbrick, himself a great surf historian, will join Tim Baker for a Q&A session.

Starting from 6pm, admission is $10 with great food and drinks available at reasonable prices.