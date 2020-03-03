Burleigh holds off late Gulls charge in trial match

Intrust Super Cup trial match between Burleigh and Tweed Heads last year. Burleigh's Hayden Schwass and Seagulls' Kalani Going. (Photo/Steve Holland)

A LATE charge by the Tweed Seagulls wasn't enough to grab victory from a dominant Burleigh Bears side in their last trial at Pizzey Park, Miami, on Saturday.

The QRL premiers have retained their winning form with an 18-10 win over their Coast rivals.

Bears prop Jack Buchanan admits Burleigh will enter the new Intrust Super Cup season with a target on their backs, but insists the combinations that carried them to glory in 2019 remain as strong as ever.

With the majority of last year's squad still intact, Burleigh flexed their muscle to build an 18-0 lead before the Seagulls scored two late tries.

While five-eighth Dylan Phythian has departed, the Bears' spine of Kurtis Rowe (fullback), Josh Rogers (five-eighth), Jamal Fogarty (halfback) and Pat Politoni (hooker) were all part of the squad that beat Wynnum Manly in September's ISC grand final.

The forward pack featuring captain Luke Page and Buchanan also remains largely unchanged and the latter said new coach Rick Stone had retained the status quo following Jim Lenihan's exit.

A 41-game NRL contributor for Wests Tigers between 2013-16, Buchanan said victory over Tweed was another step in the right direction ahead of Burleigh's ISC opener at home to Wynnum Manly on March 15 while Tweed Seagulls will be at home at Piggabeen to the Northern Pride.