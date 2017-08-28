Burleigh wins boardrider clubs battle

Despite the efforts of Mick Fanning, Kirra missed a placing, but could be given a nationals wild card.

vanessa.horstman

BURLEIGH Boardriders have proved again that last year's state teams win was no fluke by backing up with a consecutive win at Duranbah Beach on Saturday against Queensland's best boardriding clubs.

There was a star-studded line-up of clubs from Sunshine Coast to the border competing in pumping waves to qualify in the Queensland leg of the 2017/18 Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

In the wash-up, Burleigh will be joined by Snapper Rocks Surfriders in second, North Shore Boardriders in third and Point Lookout Boardriders in fourth for the national final in Newcastle in February.

What sets this teams event apart from other club competitions is that world tour competitors from the World Surf League are allowed to compete for their clubs adding a whole new level of competition.

Burleigh boardriders have done it again for the second year in-a-row, taking out the Qld qualifier for the state teams competition. John Andrews/Surfing Qld

In the opening rounds of competition, professionals Mick Fanning (Kirra Surfriders Club) and Bede Durbidge (Point Lookout Boardriders) battled it out for their clubs in pumping 3ft waves up against the wall at the southern end of D'bah.

Despite calling on "White Lightning,” Kirra were unsuccessful in reaching the top four cut but could still be a chance at the Newcastle nationals if offered a wildcard entry like Snapper in 2015.

Durbidge, who recently announced his retirement from the World Tour at the end of the year to take up a coaching position with Surfing Australia, was the stand out surfer of the day.

Better known as Durbo, the tall, lanky and powerful natural footer who has overcome a serious injury in 2015 at Pipeline was back in fighting form, taking out multiple skins heats and locking in the highest single wave score of the event with a near perfect 9.83 (out of 10.00).

"It's such a great thing to represent your club and give back to where it all started from for us,” Durbidge said.

"I love competing in these boardriders battles, I still get nervous so it's really exciting.

"It's great to get out there with the younger kids and all the girls. It brings everyone together and it's a great event.”

As the field narrowed throughout the afternoon, it was all to do with the tag team final for an extremely close race to the finish, with six clubs all within 100 points of claiming victory.

With some huge scores in the final, it came down to the wire but in the end it was Burleigh who continued their surge until the final siren sounded.

Led by ex-WSL championship tour surfer Jay "Bottle” Thompson, the reigning champions used power surfer James Woods from Elanora, to surf their way to back-to-back victories.

"Going into the final as the power surfer you're always under a bit of pressure, I just tried to get a wave as soon as possible,” said Woods, who recently won the Queensland Championship Circuit and entry in the 2018 Quiksilver trials at Snapper Rocks.

"We pretty much had a perfect final, everyone had the best waves they got all day.

"The last few years we've done well here in the qualifiers, but last year we had a shocker in Newcastle.

"This year we've got a really strong team heading down. We're hoping to get some good waves and we'll see how everything goes in February.”

Snapper Rocks' best female Alyssa Lock blasts the lip at D'bah to help Snapper Surfriders finish runners-up. John Andrews/Surfing Qld

All four of the qualifying teams took home a slice of the $5000 prize purse and secured spots in the national final, where they will take on 24 of Australia's best clubs for the opportunity to claim the Australian Boardriders title. The finals will be held from February 16-18.