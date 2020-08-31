New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

THE GOAL of delivering authentic Mexican food to the people of Burringbar and surrounds is driving new Mexican takeaway Mercado Juarez.

Mercado Juarez is the new venture of Joey and Jefte Juarez, co-owners of Dona Cholita, which had a soft launch on August 6 and is now fully operational.

Mrs Juarez said authentic Mexican food is a cornerstone of appreciating the Mexican culture.

"Food in Mexico is the soul of the country and people tell you stories about how their grandma makes the most amazing (dishes) and it's such an important part of the culture … what we have decide to do is not try to westernise it" she said.

"We have an amazing chef, there's no way we could pull this off, the way he can make food that takes you back to Mexico at the scale he's doing it, I am just so grateful to the team we have around us."

Mercado Juarez focuses on providing authentic Mexican food.

Since launching a few weeks ago, the reception from the local community has been immense.

"It's been insanely good, both weeks we've sold out and every week we're upping our quantities, upping our staff, last week I think we did 430 tacos in a four hour stint," Mrs Juarez said.

"The opening was insane, we had people queued up for an hour and a half to get food and waited an hour to get food … a friend of ours who was here said he heard at least five different people take their first bite of the taco and go 'it was worth the wait', amazing and humbling."

The pair have hopes of making Mercado Juarez represent more than a takeaway place in years to come.

"The idea with it is that it's definitely much more than just a takeaway in the future so it is a bit more of a cultural hub as a place that if you're Latino or Mexican you can get food that tastes like home, get all your ingredients and hear good music."

Mercado Juarez is open 3pm to 7pm on Fridays at 33 Broadway, Burringbar.