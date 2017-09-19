Burringbar residents divided over Telstra tower

PHONE RECEPTION: Burringbar might be getting a new Telstra mobile phone tower.

PHONE RECEPTION: Burringbar might be getting a new Telstra mobile phone tower. Trevor Veale

THE Burringbar community is divided over a proposal to erect a Telstra mobile phone base tower in the small village.

Telstra is currently in discussion with Burringbar property owners about building the tower to provide better mobile coverage as part of the Federal Government's mobile phone black spot program.

Burringbar Community Association president Eve Heath said about 60 to 80 people attended a community meeting on Tuesday, September 12 to discuss the proposal with the land owners and Telstra representatives, with most of the discussion focussed around the negative sides of the project.

"The general feel was that we don't want it,” she said.

"The part of the community that were (at the meeting) there did not want it but there are other parts of the community that haven't had the chance (to speak out), who do want it.”

Ms Heath said there were many emotions on display at the meeting about Telstra's proposal and she was disappointed that many people weren't given the opportunity to speak.

During the week, some residents took to social media to share their concerns about the visual impacts and possible health implications from living near a tower.

One resident wrote on Facebook that while she wasn't impressed with the behaviour conducted at the meeting she also didn't want the tower to be build.

"Having walked this afternoon along Hunter St and into Waranga Crescent, the visual impact alone of this tower is going to be immense, for all living within close proximity,” she wrote, referring to the original proposal.

Telstra's Northern NSW area general manager Michael Marom said he understood the community's concern but the black spot program was a chance to improve connectivity in the area.

"As you will always find in these types of situations, there's people that have challenges to mobile infrastructure,” he said.

"But there are a lot of people who ware looking forward to connectivity.

"It also provides communication in those times that the community might be in danger.”

Public submissions are open until Friday, September 29. To make a submission, email consultation@acquire comm.com.au.