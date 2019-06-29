Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
News

Bus bursts into flames on the Bruce Highway

Aden Stokes
by
29th Jun 2019 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services raced to reports of a bus that had burst into flames earlier this morning.

About 3.40am, paramedics were called to a bus fire, reportedly a McCafferty's bus, on the Bruce Highway, near Calliope.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

There were 16 passengers onboard, but all had safely removed themselves from the bus and no treatment was required.

Paramedics stood by at the incident to support Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire was extinguished by about 6am.

bruce highway bus fire calliope queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Raiders ready to rock Rams in top-of-the-table showdown

    premium_icon Raiders ready to rock Rams in top-of-the-table showdown

    Rugby League The two best teams in the LLT Premiership will collide this weekend in one of the most anticipated games of the NRRRL season to date.

    WATCH: Tweed artist's extraordinary talent

    premium_icon WATCH: Tweed artist's extraordinary talent

    Offbeat Ambidextrous artist shows off amazing ability.

    Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    premium_icon Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    Crime He was refused bail to appear in court today.

    Three things to do this weekend

    Three things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?