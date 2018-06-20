Bush dance will end in fireworks

FAMILY FUN: Music, dancing, face painting, a jumping castle and farm animals are just some of the activities planned for the Seagulls Bush Dance.

FAMILY FUN: Music, dancing, face painting, a jumping castle and farm animals are just some of the activities planned for the Seagulls Bush Dance.

GRAB your boots, screw on your Stetson hat and join the crew for a boot scootin' good time at the Seagulls Club for a bush dance next week.

The hootenanny will go down on Saturday, June 30 and it will be sure to light up the Terranora broadwater - and that's not just because of the hoedown. A full fireworks display has been organised to finish the night right.

Jack Be Quick will be providing the music and calling the dances from 3pm.

And there will be heaps of action around the club.

Fancy yourself as more of a rodeo cowboy? Try and last the longest on the bucking bull.

For the smaller children there will be face painting, a jumping castle and Viv will be on site with her Farm Animals - chickens, goats and everyone's favourite alpacas, Aka and Daka.

An American barbecue will be served up by Lot Two.

Festivities start from 3pm, with fireworks at 6.30pm. For more information, visit www.seagullsclub.com.au.