BUSH FIRE: 'If your plan is to leave, leave now'

Michael Doyle
Liana Turner
by and
22nd Aug 2019 4:50 PM

A bush fire is burning in an easterly direction along Kyogle Road, south of the Wollumbin National Park, between Uki and Kunghur.

The fire-status has been upgraded to watch and act. 

Kyogle Rd has been closed at Doon Doon Rd southbound, with traffic banking up. 

If possible, motorists should avoid the area, with delays expected to be over one hour. 

Firefighters are providing property protection at a number of rural properties along Kyogle Road.

Residents along Rowlands Creek Road, south of Uki, should enact their bush fire survival plan. If your plan is to leave, leave now before the fire threatens.

The Large Air Tanker is working with other aircraft and ground crews to slow the spread of fire.

The fire is burning in High fire danger conditions and is currently less than two hours from properties.

Under these conditions, fires can be difficult to control. Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

