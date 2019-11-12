Bush fires postpone health district public meeting

Jamie Fato fights a blaze on a property at Koorainghat, part of the Hillville fire near Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Jamie Fato fights a blaze on a property at Koorainghat, part of the Hillville fire near Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

THE bush fire which are damaging much of the state has forced the Northern NSW Local Health District’s Annual Public Meeting.

The meeting was to be held tomorrow at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

NNSWLHD chief executive, Wayne Jones, said the severe and extreme bush fire conditions across the northern region led to the decision.

“Many of our communities are facing drastic fire predictions, and we need to be

focused on supporting our region in every way possible,” Mr Jones said.

“Our Board and Executive haven’t taken this decision lightly, but it’s important that we

acknowledge these severe conditions and ensure that we’re not putting any extra

pressure on staff or community members who may have been intending to travel to

the meeting.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and look forward to rescheduling the

meeting for another date in the near future.”

More information will be provided once a new date has been set.

If you have any questions, please contact Ged May, Community Engagement

Manager on NNSWLHD-engagement@health.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6620 2217.