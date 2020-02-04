Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 3:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast jobs in jeopardy with fashion chain on the brink

        premium_icon Coast jobs in jeopardy with fashion chain on the brink

        News The future of six Gold Coast fashion accessory chain stores is unclear after the business was placed in voluntary administration, putting jobs in jeopardy.

        Titans come to Seagulls for annual charity

        premium_icon Titans come to Seagulls for annual charity

        News Anthony Laffranchi and Dennis Watt at Men of League event.

        Club claims fourth title in a row at Kingscliff

        premium_icon Club claims fourth title in a row at Kingscliff

        News Cudgen Headland clinches another Country Championship title.

        Michelle flees fires and starts new job

        premium_icon Michelle flees fires and starts new job

        Business Born and bred Queenslander is happy to be ‘home’.