BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

TWEED rural firefighters have been part of two strike teams sent down to help with the southern New South Wales fires with another to sent be on the weekend.

Twenty-two volunteer firefighters from the Far North Coast region including those from Tweed, Ballina and Byron were flown from the Gold Coast Airport to assist efforts in Bateman's Bay on Monday.

NSW Rural Fire Service FNC team manager Superintendent David Cook said four trucks and a fire command vehicle were driven down before the firefighters to meet them there.

Tweed rural firefighters are part of a strike crew sent down south to support the communities recently devastated by fire.Photo courtesy of Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade.

A second strike team of 22 fireys were sent to relieve the first crew and were deployed to Eden on Thursday. Another relief team will be sent to rotate with crews on Sunday.

"I've been keeping in contact with all our guys and they are in high spirit," Supt Cook said. "Most are very experienced captains and group leaders.

"We are so proud of them especially considering they have been very busy in our own region for months now and they still answer the call to help."

After several months of extensive firefighting operations, the S44 emergency declaration over the Ballina, Byron, Tweed, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and parts Clarence Valley and Tenterfield local government areas was revoked on Tuesday afternoon.

Supt Cook, who battled the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria said the vastness of the current fire situationwas incredible.

"But everyone gets in an does the job, it's simply the Australian spirit," he said.

"They are doing a great job."