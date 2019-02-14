Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Weather

Bushfire threatens Carnarvon Highway

14th Feb 2019 9:14 AM

ONE lane of the Carnarvon Highway has been closed as a number of fire crews work to contain a grass fire.

The fire has been burning since Tuesday as severe fire danger warnings were issued for the region and extreme heat continues.

The fire is burning adjacent to the highway, near Boxvale State Forest, with a number of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on scene to conduct extensive back burning throughout the day.

Police are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

