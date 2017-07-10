Bushwalker rescued, flown to Lismore Base Hospital

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service will open the doors of its hangar on July 1 for the community to see its operations. Pilot David O'Brien with air crewman Brett Dorrington and rescue crewman Trent Robinson.

A BUSWALKER was winched out of dense terrain after a hiking trip at a national park took a dangerous turn yesterday evening.

The trio activated their emergency beacon after one of the men reportedly slipped and suffered a suspected fractured leg while descending Mt Barney near Rathdowney.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter swooped in from Lismore to help Queensland water police search for the three bushwalkers in the dense scrub.

Due to the difficult terrain and location of the three men, a winch was used to insert a doctor and paramedic to assist the injured walker.

The 45-year-old man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The two remaining bushwalkers were expected to make their way out of the national park early this morning.