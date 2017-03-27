Busiest month on record for the Gold Coast Airport

GOLD Coast Airport had its busiest month on record to launch into 2017, further enhancing the region's reputation as one of Australia's most sought-after destinations.

Queensland Airports Limited chief executive officer Chris Mills said the January record, an increase of 2%, came on the back of passenger growth in 2016.

"January is typically our seasonal peak month at GCA,” he said.

"We see a high volume of inbound and outbound travellers taking advantage of the New Year holiday period, post-Christmas.

"We are particularly pleased with the international growth GCA recorded for January 2017, which increased 8.3% compared to January 2016.

"This can be attributed to the commencement of international services with AirAsiaX to Auckland in March 2016, as well as increased capacity with Hong Kong Airlines to Hong Kong over the Chinese New Year period.” The record month came on the back of a historic calendar year for GCA, after it recorded 6.4 million passengers.