Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

A NEW and innovative approach is being taken to celebrate the Tweed's best businesses at this year's Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

This year's awards are being run by the Murwillumbah Business Chamber and will be located at the town's arts precinct.

BEATS Director Michael Simmons said the awards night would be the usual celebration of business in the Tweed, but in a new setting which showcases the region's arts while encouraging networking.

"We'll have the art gallery open with all of the artists there, the studios will be open, it's going to be more like a gala networking event than traditional business awards,” Mr Simmons said.

"It's the opportunity for people to have a really good look at their businesses and to focus on what's positive, but also look at areas they can improve on as well, you don't really get the opportunity to analyse your own business but when you step outside of it and look from a different perspective, I think that in itself adds a lot of value to the process.”

2018 Business of the Year winners - Varela and Swift Pharmacy Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

Mr Simmons said this year's awards night would feature several different stations which guests could move through and learn about different business strategies.

He said unlike previous events, the 2019 BEATS Awards would have a particular focus on new business, with this year's theme being "It's your turn to shine”.

"The great thing this year is there's a lot of new businesses, I couldn't believe how many were finalists this time around,” Mr Simmons said.

"Over the years very strong businesses have won year after year, this time that will not be the case, we have these new award-winning start-up businesses pop up over the past two years and they're basically putting a spotlight on new businesses in the Tweed, and Beats will demonstrate that.

"We're really beginning to see some of the new businesses thrive.”

With a focus on regional produce and a pop-up bar from Stone & Wood and Husk Distillers, this year's BEATS event looks set to be a winner.

The 2019 BEATS Awards will be held this Saturday from 5.30pm to 11pm. For tickets click here.