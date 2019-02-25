Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

TWEED Business Chamber president and councillor Warren Polglase says the chamber is "over the moon” with the State Government's plans to build a light rail line from Tweed Heads to Coolangatta.

"We're aware of what light rail has done on the Gold Coast and it has become an extremely popular mode of transport.

"In the future, it could be built down to South Tweed and we'd be over the moon.

"It's about supporting the future and the growth of the Tweed and we're fully supportive of what the State Government has announced, which supports small business in many, many ways.”

A concept map of the Tweed light rail. Rick Koenig

Mr Polglase said the chamber had been hoping for such an announcement for "quite some time”.

"We always thought it would be the way ahead. The NSW Government has recognised the growth in the Tweed and these are all things that come with that process,” he said.

"Our dreams are now going to be achieved and I'm sure there will be inputs of where it's going to go, but a lot of the old tracks are all there and when the time comes we could also have it at South Tweed.

"The chamber is quite ecstatic.”

Meanwhile, State Greens candidate Bill Fenelon has backed the NSW National's light rail plan, but hopes to see the rail network expanded further and the Murwillumbah to Casino railway reopened and connected to the Gold Coast.

"Along with this light rail announcement, I would like a commitment from Geoff to reopen the Murwillumbah to Casino railway and connect to it Tweed Heads and the Queensland network.”