Business chambers celebrate BEATS success

THE three Tweed business chambers are joining forces to celebrate the achievements of local business at this year's Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

This year's BEATS gala event on July 28 is a collaboration between the Murwillumbah District Business Chamber, the Tweed Chamber of Commerce, and the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce.

Tweed chamber president Warren Polglase said this year's BEATS would be bigger and better than ever, with all businesses encouraged to nominate for one of the 18 awards.

"It was important for the three chambers to come together because we could see it was becoming a bit more centric on Murwillumbah,” Mr Polglase said. "The Tweed and Kingscliff chambers were supportive of the proposal to create the BEATS under one banner. It gives everyone an opportunity to be a part of it.”

Mr Polglase said BEATS was the perfect opportunity to showcase the success of individual businesses, with the chambers offering assistance with the applications.

"We've been encouraging people to support and be a part of the awards,” he said. "There are businesses out there that are excellent in the Tweed.

"We need to help those people and encourage them to grow their business and get more confident in that area. A lot of small businesses are good on their tools or trade but they haven't got the necessary skills to put their business forward. It will help grow their self-esteem and their business.” Nominations close on June 15 and businesses can apply for more than one category.

To apply, visit www.beatsawards.com.au.