24°
News

Business cover may vary: Insurance council

Mitchell Crawley | 14th Apr 2017 1:01 PM
Some of the damage to businesses in the industrial estate of South Murwillumbah. (April 1, 2017)
Some of the damage to businesses in the industrial estate of South Murwillumbah. (April 1, 2017) Tweed Shire Council

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Insurance Council of Australia says insurers will focus on the cause of the damage to each claiming property rather than the classification of an overall weather event.

Campbell Fuller, the ICA's general manager of communications and media relations, said 96% of all household insurance policies purchased included cover for flooding under the Federal Government's standard definition.

But he said businesses that wanted flood coverage usually had to add it to a policy either through a broker or the insurer.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused wind, rain and flood damage to homes and businesses stretching from north Queensland and northern New South Wales,” he said.

"Typically all policyholders are covered for cyclone and storm damage. Flood cover is available to all Australian homes and businesses, but policyholders with greater exposure will normally pay a higher premium to reflect the risk.

"More than 96% of all household insurance policies purchased include cover for flooding under the Federal Government's standard definition, though customers can also choose policies that exclude flood cover or permit policyholders to opt out. Businesses can elect to buy flood cover as a policy extension from a wide range of companies, either through a broker or direct from the insurer.”

He said policyholders who were unhappy with the determination of their claim should seek a review through their insurer's dispute resolution process before going to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie murwillumbah tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Calls for witnesses after woman carried on bonnet of car

Calls for witnesses after woman carried on bonnet of car

A YOUNG woman had been hit by a car and carried on its bonnet before sustaining a significant head injury after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

  • News

  • 14th Apr 2017 2:24 PM

Police kept busy across the Tweed/Byron region

Police kept busy across Tweed.

Police patrols have been out in force.

Business cover may vary: Insurance council

Some of the damage to businesses in the industrial estate of South Murwillumbah. (April 1, 2017)

Advice for businesses

Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

COMPLETE MESS: Condong Bowls Club manager Kerry Campbell with the clean-up crew.

Floodwaters reached the bar causing severe damage to the club.

Local Partners

Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

The club's clean up crew have worked hard to restore it to its former glory.

Tumbulgum's hub of flood recovery relief

HERE TO HELP: Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Dr at Tumbulgum.

Residents come together after the flood.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Under Contract!!!

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!