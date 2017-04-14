Business cover may vary: Insurance council

Some of the damage to businesses in the industrial estate of South Murwillumbah. (April 1, 2017)

THE Insurance Council of Australia says insurers will focus on the cause of the damage to each claiming property rather than the classification of an overall weather event.

Campbell Fuller, the ICA's general manager of communications and media relations, said 96% of all household insurance policies purchased included cover for flooding under the Federal Government's standard definition.

But he said businesses that wanted flood coverage usually had to add it to a policy either through a broker or the insurer.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused wind, rain and flood damage to homes and businesses stretching from north Queensland and northern New South Wales,” he said.

"Typically all policyholders are covered for cyclone and storm damage. Flood cover is available to all Australian homes and businesses, but policyholders with greater exposure will normally pay a higher premium to reflect the risk.

"More than 96% of all household insurance policies purchased include cover for flooding under the Federal Government's standard definition, though customers can also choose policies that exclude flood cover or permit policyholders to opt out. Businesses can elect to buy flood cover as a policy extension from a wide range of companies, either through a broker or direct from the insurer.”

He said policyholders who were unhappy with the determination of their claim should seek a review through their insurer's dispute resolution process before going to the Financial Ombudsman Service.