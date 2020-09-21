Menu
Battery World is running a competition which could see you win five thousand dollars
Business hopes to spark adventure with new competition

Adam Daunt
21st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
BATTERY World is hoping to turn a few lucky people’s year around with their new competition.

The competition is giving eight lucky people the chance to win a share in $5,000 dollars and the ability to share an amazing experience with their families and friends.

Battery World’s General Manager, Johnny Kennedy, said he hopes the competition is able to brighten some customer lives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for many Aussie families and businesses,” he said.

“All of our locally-owned stores have seen the struggle in their communities, and as a company, we wanted to create a $5,000 prize for eight lucky winners in a bid to spread some joy and to help fulfil Australians’ dreams of adventures and getting back on the road once restrictions have been lifted.

“Despite not being able to travel internationally, we want people to look at the many beautiful and relaxing destinations across Australia where we can be safe and have an amazing experience with our family and friends.”

There are also other prizes on offer as part of the competition which only requires a purchase to enter.

“In addition, as a thank you to our loyal customers who have supported our network by buying locally and Australian made, we are also giving away one hundred cash prizes of $100, and to be eligible all you have to do is make an in store or online purchase at your local Battery World,” Mr Kennedy said.

The $5,000 giveaway and cash prize campaign is running until 27 September.

Lismore Northern Star

