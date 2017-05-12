Business hub set to Prospero but insurance battle rages

GROUND ZERO: Prospero Street, South Murwillumbah, six weeks after the flood.

IT WAS ground zero in the recent disaster after footage emerged of floodwaters inundating shopfronts late on the night of March 30, but six weeks on, business on South Murwillumbah's Prospero St is showing signs of recovery.

"At the post office, we're open,” said Katherine Butterworth, who runs South Murwillumbah Australia Post with her husband Rob.

"We've now got eftpos, we've now got one computer - we can do everything. But we really want people to come back and do what they can to support business in the area.”

KIm Moore and Ros Lynch from Boho & Co in SOuth Murwillumbah with Katherine Butterworth from South Murwillumbah Australia Post.

Across the street at the collective Boho & Co and Kim Moore Designs, the smell of mud has left the 1907 shopspace, its stain scrubbed from the walls and replaced with white paint.

"We're back,” claimed Ros Lynch, head of Boho & Co, a clothing and homewares label specialising in giving pre-loved items a new lease on life.

"I will say we certainly couldn't have done it alone - so a big shout-out to the community for all the help they gave us.

"It was a big job. We basically have three sections in this building and there was a team cleaning each space.

"I'm really grateful for the people who are coming and shopping here, but it's not quite back to normal trading.”

Bill Shorten with Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith.

A few shopfronts away, the doors of Southern Cross Organic Butcher remain closed, with Alf Smith and his partner Christina Weiner considering walking away, bankruptcy or trying to find employment elsewhere.

Ms Weiner said the young family had now gone almost two months without income and were becoming disillusioned with the post-disaster recovery.

"We've got a formal letter of decline of the claim and I've since spoken to the insurer and requested it be reviewed,” she said.

"We're only getting by with the help of family and friends, and there's a donations page, a GoFundMe, that we're using to support the family.

"Alf's also having to consider looking for work. We've got a family to support and can't wait around hoping the decision might be overturned, because we have little ones.

"We really don't know yet, it's still all up in the air.”

Tweed Shire Council officer Kym Kranen surveys the damage in South Murwillumbah

Ilze Jaunberzins, acting president of Murwillumbah District Business Chamber, said the couple was not alone but would not speculate on how many businesses could face closure.

She said many had been unable to afford flood coverage premiums and were now questioning the insurance assessment process.

She said a business chamber advocate was calling for information from operators whose claims had been denied, in a bid to take up the fight on their behalf.

"There's two issues we'd like to highlight and one is the insurance calamity,” she said.

"We're very grateful the NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs, she wants to collect all the data about difficulties and she will be our advocate, so that's terrific.

"She is in an appointed position and I have met her personally and she said, 'look, I really want to help'.”

Ms Jaunberzins said the chamber was also unhappy with the speed of the response from leaders.

"Even though the NSW Government has said it is unprecedented how fast it's working, it's still slow,” she said.

"I have been a high-level public servant and when you have emergencies you have contingency plans, and you immediately implement them.

"The long processes, they must change for any area that has experienced this level of catastrophe. The obstacle seems to be the Federal Government, and yes, we're feeling very disappointed.

"The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull came, looked around and clearly he hasn't had any influence in getting his officers to speed up the process.”

Murwillumbah resident Brett Simpson captured these shots during the Tweed floods on March 30, 2017

The Murwillumbah Business Chamber also criticised the lack of approach from state and federal governments, saying opposition parties had been the ones to contact the chamber to find out what local operators needed.

She said the NSW Labor Party had proposed a flood recovery package that had the chamber's support and urged those in power to give it consideration.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the State Government was continuing to work to ensure locals were supported.

"The second round of Category C for businesses has been signed off by the NSW Government. We're looking at including Tumbulgum, North Tumbulgum, Dulguigan, Burringbar, Mooball and Crabbes Creek,” he said.

"It's now with the Federal Government, so I'm hopeful for a decision soon.”

Prospero St today:

Australia Post- open

Glen Wyborn Autos - open

Gary Whittle Autos - open

The Motorcycle Clinic - open

Clothing / Alterations Repairs - open

Boho & Co / Kim Moore Designs - open

Worksmart / Healthcare Uniforms - open

Geoff Smith Smash Repairs - open

Tweed Valley Automotive - open

South Murwillumbah Hair Styles - open

Hayes Toyota - open

Sunshine Batteries and Radiators - open

Beaurepaires - expected to open

Southern Cross Organic Butchery - currently closed

Road n Rail Cafe - currently closed

Taylormade Car Sales and Hire - announced plans to close