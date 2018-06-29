Business is booming for BEATS

MORE than 100 business are in the running to take out the top prize at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) next month.

After nominations closed last week, it's now time for the judges from Southern Cross University to chose the winners for each of the 18 categories.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said this year's nominations were strong.

"Nominations were more than double of last year,” Mr Polglase said.

"Some of them are new entrants to the awards. It's a chance to broaden the input of the small businesses that get involved.

"It's a reflection that putting the three chambers together is actually working.”

The judges will take 3-4 weeks to assess all of the nominations ahead of the BEATS Gala Dinner at Seagulls Club on July 28.

"There's a panel of judges that we keep at arms length,” Mr Polglase said.

"It's not fair for us to be influencing any of the potential applicants. If the judges want to come back to ask questions they can.”

Tickets to the dinner go on sale July 2 from www.beatsawards.com.au.