Menu
Login
WIN: 2017 BEATS winners Shaun and Tessa Martin.
WIN: 2017 BEATS winners Shaun and Tessa Martin. Aisilng Brennan
News

Business is booming for BEATS

Aisling Brennan
by
29th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

MORE than 100 business are in the running to take out the top prize at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) next month.

After nominations closed last week, it's now time for the judges from Southern Cross University to chose the winners for each of the 18 categories.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said this year's nominations were strong.

"Nominations were more than double of last year,” Mr Polglase said.

"Some of them are new entrants to the awards. It's a chance to broaden the input of the small businesses that get involved.

"It's a reflection that putting the three chambers together is actually working.”

The judges will take 3-4 weeks to assess all of the nominations ahead of the BEATS Gala Dinner at Seagulls Club on July 28.

"There's a panel of judges that we keep at arms length,” Mr Polglase said.

"It's not fair for us to be influencing any of the potential applicants. If the judges want to come back to ask questions they can.”

Tickets to the dinner go on sale July 2 from www.beatsawards.com.au.

business excellence awards 2018 business excellence awards tweed shire
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Bail refused after $750k hydro cannabis raid

    Bail refused after $750k hydro cannabis raid

    Crime A 69-YEAR-OLD man and a 38-year-old man have been arrested over the large-scale operation.

    Murwillumbah depicted in sci-fi thriller

    Murwillumbah depicted in sci-fi thriller

    News Tweed Valley on the silver screen

    Four things to do this weekend

    Four things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do?

    The memory of John will live on

    The memory of John will live on

    News Tweed MOL establish shield to commemorate beloved community servant

    Local Partners