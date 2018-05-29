Business of the year encourages others to apply for BEATS

BEING the best business in town is a title many would love to claim.

But that honour is reserved for Mount Warning Tours, at least until the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) business of the year is announced at this year's gala dinner on July 28.

Tour operator Michael Simmons said winning the 2017 BEATS business of the year award meant a lot to him, especially after the extensive damage the business faced during last year's March floods.

"Considering the events of March, and the damages to the whole community and businesses, to be a part of seeing the community come together and rebuild I think that had a big impact on us coming back as quickly as we could,” Mr Simmons said.

"And that culmination of winning was very rewarding.”

As a business taking full advantage of the increasing tourism in the Tweed, Mr Simmons said winning the BEATS award had helped market the business on a domestic and global stage.

"I'd strongly encourage other businesses to be a part of the BEATS, nominate and attend the gala evening,” Mr Simmons said.

CRUISE: Mount Warning Tours. Contributed

"Just to be involved.

"It's an absolutely great opportunity for networking and product development.

"We've always put a lot of effort into the awards because we think they are so important.

"They've been a big part of our marketing strategically, locally domestically and internationally.

"A lot of the credibility comes from the involvement of regional awards and the recognition of what the business is doing.”

Mr Simmons encouraged other businesses to apply for BEATS, even if they did not ultimately win.

"We've learned so much about our business through participation and the feedback good and bad,” he said.

"There's always areas that can be improved in any business. It's a real process of learning more about your business from a different perspective.”

There are 18 categories at this year's BEATS. Nominations are now open and businesses can apply for more than on e category.

Nominations are now open for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire.