NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet handed down the 2019 NSW Budget on Tuesday.
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet handed down the 2019 NSW Budget on Tuesday. Paul Hemsley
Business pleased with 2019 Budget

Michael Doyle
by
20th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
THE Payroll Tax Threshold has not risen to the desired $1 million, but business leaders are pleased with the budget handed down by the Berejiklian Government.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers manager, Jane Laverty, said Treasurer Dominic Perrottet had delivered a "good budget” overall, but there were still challenges across the state, which the northern region was ready to handle.

"There is a huge amount of infrastructure investment in the pipeline and in the context of a multi-year investment strategy, the Government has made a significant investment into the Tweed (Valley) Hospital project and meeting their election promises,” she said.

"They are doing all of this and maintaining the surplus, which is positive.

"We would have liked to see the Payroll Tax Threshold go to the promised $1 million early, however the step up to $900,000 is better than no change.

"Our cross border competitiveness will have to be buoyed by infrastructure improvements and the desire for businesses to co-locate in a region getting a name for itself for growing entrepreneurial talent and innovation.”

Mrs Laverty said the NSW Business Chamber welcomed as much investment as possible to the Northern Rivers, as the region was ready to grow and expand.

"Business conditions remain challenging across the state and also in the Northern Rivers so we welcome as much investment as we can get to maintain and build business confidence,” she said.

"Our community is primed and ready for sustainable growth and employment generation, we just need that investment.

"We will continue to work with all levels of government to ensure our region gets the infrastructure and the investment it needs to grow, prosper and meet its full potential.”

Mrs Laverty said her group understood there was $93 billion worth of investment across the state, which needed to take priority.

Tweed Daily News

