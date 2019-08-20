Menu
Businesses destroyed in early morning Tyalgum fire

Michael Doyle
by
20th Aug 2019 8:22 AM
A PAIR of Tyalgum businesses have been left in ruins after an early morning fire ripped through them. 

Emergency services were called to Coolman St just after 4am, after reports of the fire were made.

Orpheum Bookshop and Osiris Jewellery were in flames when fire fighters arrived, according to NSW Fire and Rescue.

"When we arrived the fire had fully developed," Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue captain Greg Hayes said. 

"We were able to contain the fire to about half of the building.

"It is being treated for asbestos, so the area has been fenced off and we applied a glue to reduce the risk."

NSW Police, NSW Rural FIre, NSW Ambulance and Essential Energy were all on the scene. 

There are no reports of any injuries. 

Tweed Daily News

