Businesses give boost to community with new scholarship

A UNIQUE program on the southern Gold Coast will be providing a win-win situation for both business and the community through a collaborative scholarship scheme that could set a benchmark for the entire city.

The community scholarship will be open to applicants looking to develop a career in event management and has come about as a result of consultation between One Step Further Training based in Coolangatta, Connecting Southern Gold Coast (CSGC) and Griffith University.

On completion of the course, the applicant will have achieved a Diploma of Event Management and a huge step towards obtain a Bachelor's degree at Griffith.

One Step Further fopunder and CEO Jo-Anne Smith said the scholarship was not only a way of giving back to the community but also benefiting the local area by providing the opportunity to develop an applicant who can assist the growing number of events on the southern Gold Coast.

The retail value of the Diploma program is $15,000 the internship component at Connecting Southern Gold Coast and the entire program will be delivered by One Step Further and will include a combination of flexible learning options, E-Learning theory based study, workplace internship program with Connecting Southern Gold Coast and industry based excursions that are project based.

"The person selected will be working with Connecting Southern Gold Coast's CEO Peter Doggett focusing on the 2019 Cooly Rocks On,” Ms Smith said.

"Griffith University Business School lecturer Dr Joan Carlini will provide the student content and mentoring while we at One Step Further are providing the scholarship and support.

"It's all about building skill sets which people can take back into the business community.

"While we envisage that the applicant would be working on Cooly Rocks On, we also will be encouraging them to become a link to the local business operators, providing a connection where they can contribute their ideas to events and activities that effect them.”

CSGC CEO Peter Doggett welcome the prospect of having someone on board to gain first hand knowledge and experience of what goes into organising major events such as Cooly Rocks.

"Planning is already well-advanced for this year's event but there is still so much to do and we will be able to provide the scholarship recipient with the unique opportunity to work on one of Australia's premier nostalgia festivals,” Mr Doggett said.

"Of course it isn't the only thing we have on the southern end of the Coast and there will be plenty of other events which we are involved in so it will be a challenging role but one which I am sure who ever receives the scholarship will find rewarding.”

Griffith Uni lecture Dr Joan Carlini will be documenting the entire process and will compile a report at its conclusion.

Apart from mentoring the student, Dr Carlini hoped to compile some templates as a resource for future event applicants.

"Having completed an extensive report on the impact, legacy and opportunities which may have come from the Gold Coast hosting the Commonwealth Games, it is rewarding to see local initiatives like this springing up which will bring benefits back to those communities which implement them,” Dr Carline said.

For scholarship details, contact Connecting Southern Gold Coast at www.southerngoldcoast.com.au